Library calendar Mark Berglund Deforestedit@hngnews.com mberglund Author email Jan 25, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday - Thursday: 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.orgFriday, January 28• STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on FacebookMonday, January 31• Story Hour at 9:15 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.• Teen Games D&D at 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom• Time for Bed! at 7:00 p.m. on FacebookTuesday, February 1• Tiny Tot Time at 9:15 a.m., 10:00 a.m., and 11:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.• Qigong In-Person at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room• Qigong at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook• Page Turners Book Club at 3:30 p.m. in the Teen AreaWednesday, February 2• Wiggles & Giggles at 9:15 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.• PHMCD Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Community Room• Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.• Wahoo! It’s Wednesday! at 3:30 p.m. on Instagram• Harry Potter Book Night at 5:00 p.m. in the Children’s RoomThursday, February 3• The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook• Story Hour at 9:15 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.• Bonus Winter Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room• Read with an Officer at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Area• Teen Games D&D at 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom• Exploratory at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Room Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save mberglund Author email Follow mberglund Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Classified Ads City Attorney Bulletin Featured Weekly Print Ads Tom's Painting Bulletin