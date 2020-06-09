I am writing about the recent articles that ran in the paper about new Milton School District attendance area boundaries that will be enforced for elementary schools. By doing this, the school board changes the way kids are placed at schools, bus routes and pushes for people to use the YMCA before and after school care.
The article stated only 10-15% of students would be affected. It's probably true that only 10-15% would be affected if they went off home address, but what about the address of their pickup and drop off locations via the bus? Was that ever taken into consideration? There are a lot of families in this district that utilize daycare for their children and most of the kids have been in those daycares since newborns.
Was the bus company in on this plan also?
Below is a list of things that can directly affect students and are all negative impacts.
1. Moving the kids from the schools they have known since starting school to make it “more” effective in placing 4K students.
2. Pulling children from their daycares and leaving parents high and dry without care on days off or days school is closed. These kids are more like family in the daycares, so you are ripping families apart. Parents would have to pay for the YMCA and daycare fees to keep their spots open for days off which would double the cost for every family.
3. Causing local daycares to potentially close due to their kids being ripped out of their daycares and forcing them to face closures. (what about supporting local)
4. Pushing families to use the YMCA which seems fishy. What is the YMCA funding that we are unaware of for the school to send students to their programs?
5. With what our children have been through with COVID-19 is it a good idea to just uproot them away from the schools they know, the teachers they know, the friends they know? This is a huge negative mental impact on children and is not healthy for them.
I was set to move out of the district and use the open enrollment option but when I was told that kids would be placed wherever there were openings, I stopped those plans. My kids are not just someone no one cares about and will be put wherever. They will now be able to return to the same school because I stopped us from moving and doing the open enrollment. They both ride the bus to and from daycare because I like a lot of parents who work outside of the home and cannot pick up and drop off my kids every day.
I plan to rally with the other parents and daycares who are being affected by this poor decision that the board approved. What research was done on this?
Teachers can put their kids at a school other than the one in their assigned school area. How is it fair that teachers can do this but parents have no choice?
Chelsea Holland of Milton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.