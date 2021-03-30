Robert Daniels, 80
Robert B. Daniels, 80, Milton, died Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Heartwarming House, Milton. Arrangements are pending. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Charles Marshall Jr., 83
Charles A. Marshall Jr., 83, Milton, died Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. No services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Dennis Puccini, 55
Dennis L. Puccini, 55, Milton, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at home. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday April 2, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton.
