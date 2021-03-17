Deerfield still seeking ideas for new village hall site

A village of Deerfield committee is continuing to take ideas for sites for a new village hall. The village’s municipal needs committee gathered several proposals last year. Any others can be submitted via a form that Village Administrator Liz McCredie said should be posted to the home page of the village’s website, www.deerfieldwi.com, by March 25. Submissions should include a proposed floor plan and a site plan that shows parking and future room for building expansion. Already posted on the website’s homepage is a space needs analysis done on a variety of village buildings, including the village hall, by Barrientos Design & Consulting, of Milwaukee. The village paid Barrientos $28,000 in September 2019 for that study. Committee members said they’d like to have any new options by early May. If the decision is made to construct a brand new village hall, committee members said they hope to break ground in early 2022. Retrofitting an existing space is also an option, but committee members said those sites would have to meet specific parameters, including sufficient parking and a large enough lot to expand the building in the future. Committee member Scott Tebon said the hope is to engage an architect this summer, at an expected cost of about $50,000. Tebon said taking the time to seek additional ideas is important. “I want to make sure that we are confident…that we are making the right financial decision for the village,” Tebon said, including not overlooking a site that could meet the needs at a better cost. Tebon said those who submitted ideas last year will be recontacted to give them an opportunity to fine tune their proposals. In its September 2019 report, Barrientos said the village needed a larger, more secure village hall. It said that could be accomplished through new construction or by remodeling an existing building. The report recommended relocating to a building with 5,800 square feet of space for the village offices, large and small meeting rooms and a public lobby area that with modern security features. The current village hall at 4 N. Main St. was built in the 1880s. The first floor houses offices and a small meeting room in about 900 square feet. The second floor, also amounting to about 900 square feet, houses the Historical Museum and a village record storage room.
