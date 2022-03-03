10 Years Ago
March 1, 2012
Ending a four-year period of turmoil with the downtown parcel, ground was officially broken Feb. 23 on the new Lighthouse of Sun Prairie senior community in downtown Sun Prairie. When completed in the winter of 2013, it will offer 152 apartments, including studio, one- and two-bedroom units within 60 independent living units, 48 assisted living units and 44 memory care units (in 2022, the premises go by the name New Perspective Senior Living).
Members of the Sun Prairie business community were given insight on student preparation as future employees during the monthly Chamber of Commerce lunch held Feb. 23 at the Holiday Inn at the American Center in Madison.
Pictured in this issue, firefighters from the Sun Prairie Volunteer Fire Department participated in the 15th annual Hustle Up the Hancock in Chicago on Sunday, Feb. 26. It is a stair climb hosted by the Respiratory Health Association of Metropolitan Chicago to support local lung disease research and programs. Participants included Aaron Huebner, Jamuga Watson, William Sullivan, John Austad and Pat McCabe.
Sun Prairie Police Officer Jill Koll was named the Sun Prairie Exchange Club’s Officer of the Year on Tuesday.
BIRTHS: Girls to Bob and Anne Buedding, Feb. 13; Jill Guenther and Matthew Hanson, Feb. 21.
DEATHS: Darryl Don Radloff, 72, Feb. 21.
25 Years Ago
March 6, 1997
People interested in contributing to save Sun Prairie’s Sweet Corn Festival Building fund will soon be able to participate in fundraising. The building includes five seven-foot-deep pits where steamers will be placed. The boiler will be placed in a separate room within the 1,800 square foot building. Corn will be loaded and unloaded through two 12-by-10-foot rollup doors.
Green Bay Packers strength and conditioning coach Ken Johnston will be the featured speaker at a pizza lunch conducted as a benefit for the Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival building fund.
Entering his third season of minor league baseball with the Toronto Blue Jays, Sun Prairie alum Andy Thompson departed Sun Prairie recently for spring training in Dunedin, Fla. with a positive attitude.
WEDDINGS: Cynthia Taylor and Michael Ring, Nov. 9. Sara E. Davies and Robert M. Sessions, Sept. 7.
DEATHS: Helen I. Doering, 88, Feb. 25. Clemens “Clem” Hensen, 85, Feb. 25. Hannah Pederson, 96, Feb. 23.
50 Years Ago
March 2, 1972
The federal and state government have approved grants for Sun Prairie’s Bradley Park project (the name of the park was later changed to O’Keeffe Park in honor of the world-famous artist, Georgia O’Keeffe, born in the Sun Prairie area. Then it changed to Sheehan Park in honor of Frances and Curt Sheehan, longtime coach and teacher at the local high school. Jim Bradley was the name of the owner of the farm where the park is located).
The local downtown building last known as the Green Rail came down last week to make room for the remodeling of the Bank of Sun Prairie. The building was, at one time, the Pastime Theater and later became a restaurant and a grocery store operated by Emden Schey (it stood on the east portion of the current Bank of Sun Prairie drive-thru).
An interview with Lorie and Jenny Laper tells of their six-month tour of Europe and Morocco. They moved about on a limited budget and managed to have much contact with the natives of the many countries visited.
The Cards won their first-round basketball gave in the Sub-Regional Tournament by beating DeForest on Friday and on Saturday, they won over Watertown, 77-74. This Friday, they will play Oconomowoc.
As part of a social studies project, the junior high planned and presented a Latin American fiesta.
DEATH: Mrs. Helen Kalland, 85, Feb. 28.
75 Years Ago
March 6, 1947
Ernest Gladstone Richardson has been named acting bishop for the Wisconsin area of the Methodist churches.
Paul Spangler this week began what is Sun Prairie’s first taxicab service.
Pvt. Gerald Parr has been promoted to Private First Class and is one of the many volunteers to go to Alaska to test equipment in the Arctic.
A photo of four generations of Skalitzky men appear on the front page. They are great-grandfather John, grandfather George, father Stephen and baby Joseph, 16 months old.
WEDDING: Thelma Pauline Johnson became the bride of Arthur L. Schwenn on March 1.
BIRTHS: Girls to Mr. and Mrs. Morris Frank, Feb. 27; Mr. and Mrs. Drunasky, March 1. Boys to Mr. and Mrs. Irwin Uhlman, Feb. 27; Mr. and Mrs. Wilson Martin, Feb. 27.
DEATHS: Mrs. Arnold Weigen, 48, March 2; Mrs. August Schultz, 59, Friday; Helen Skala, 60, Feb. 25; Mrs. Frank Schleiker, 80, Friday; Mrs. Theresa Thomas, 54, Feb. 26; Mrs. Anna Murphy, 89, March 1.
100 Years Ago
March 9, 1922
The Pastime Theater in this village will open again on Thursday, March 16, with Harold Lloyd’s Special, “A Sailor Made Man.” George Stube and Reinhart Quade, who are successfully managing the Waterloo Mode Theater, have leased the Pastime Theater here.
At the “Little International Show” held in Madison, Walter Renk won first prize and grand championship on an Angus heifer in the baby beef class.
At the Fire Department election, E.E. Kleiner was elected chief. This is the 20th time Mr. Kleiner has been elected as head of the department. At the same meeting, the committees were appointed to make necessary arrangements for a big celebration here July 4.
Dr. Smiley Blanton, of the University of Wisconsin, will lecture at the baby clinic here in the Sun Prairie Health Care Center on March 31. His subject will be “The Management and Training of the Nervous Child.”
At Trapp’s Cash Store, ladies’ corsets sell for $1.98 and men’s silk knit ties are priced at 73 cents.
At Weisensel’s Store, best grade peanut butter is on sale at two pounds for 28 cents.
BIRTHS: Twin sons to Mr. and Mrs. Louis Polzin, Feb. 28.
DEATH: Mrs. Theodore Kraus, March 5.
125 Years Ago
March 4, 1897
The Farmer’s Institute of last week was named a success.
On March 3, Dr. E.A. Woodward of this village celebrated his 80th birthday. He graduated from a Medical School in Pittsfield, Mass., in 1842. He came to Sun Prairie in 1859. He served in the Civil War and for a time, was a prisoner of war in Libby Prison.
The oldest prisoner in Waupun is a Cottage Grove man, who is now 79. He was sent to prison 25 years ago for a murder which occurred June 10, 1862.
Robert M. Long has joined C.I. Long in the grocery business.
George Dott sold the residence building on the lot next to Crosse & Crosse drug store, to Jacob Renz.
Postmaster General Wilson reports to the House (of Representatives in Washington, D.C.) concerning the operation of the rural delivery system in connection with the post office in Sun Prairie, Dane County, Wis., during the months of December and January. There were four carriers in the service at salaries of $300 per annum each. They supplied 1,300 people in fifty-six square miles. They delivered 17,761 pieces of mail at a cost of 15 cents each.
DEATH: John C. Kanouse, 67, Wednesday.