The arrival of June means people across Wisconsin can expect hotter temperatures across the state in the months ahead. To help encourage everyone to be prepared, Gov. Tony Evers has declared this Wednesday, June 3 Heat Awareness Day in Wisconsin.
In 2019, preliminary figures from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services show five people died in Wisconsin due to heat-related causes. In the last five years, at least 17 people have died in Wisconsin.
Those most vulnerable include very young children, the elderly, and people with heart disease or high blood pressure. Individuals who are overweight or on certain medications may also be more susceptible to illnesses during extreme heat events.
The inside of a car can be especially dangerous. On an 80-degree Fahrenheit day, temperatures in a vehicle parked in direct sunlight can climb almost 20 degrees in just 10 minutes. Never leave a child or pet inside a parked car. Leaving a window cracked is not enough.
Tips for staying safe during extreme heat:
• Remain inside air-conditioned buildings as much as possible during the hottest parts of the day and avoid direct sunlight.
• Watch for signs of heat-related illnesses, such as weakness, dizziness, nausea, and muscle cramps. If symptoms don’t improve, seek medical attention.
• Drink plenty of water. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink!
