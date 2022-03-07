As tax season approaches, Dane County is offering residents free help with their tax preparation.
The Richard Dilley Tax Center, located at 2238 South Park Street in Madison, is offering free appointments for Dane County residents to answer questions and "clear up any confusion" people might have as they prep and file taxes. Appointments will be available through April 15.
The tax center is open Mondays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. To make an appointment, visit www.signupgenius.com/go/rdtc or call 608-224-3700.
Appointments are held in-person with a certified, volunteer tax preparer, a release from the county said.
“The Richard Dilley Tax Center is here to help those who have questions about the tax process or have experienced changes that could affect their return,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “Making sure people file for all the credits available to them can mean a few thousand extra dollars in their pockets. The Richard Dilley Tax Center’s volunteers will guide residents through the process and make sure they don’t miss out on a potential refund.”
This program is offered through the Dane County UW Extension Financial Education Center, and was created in 2005. It's funded partially by county government, and specifically seeks to help low-income individuals, older adults and people with disabilities, a release from the county said.
The county added that there is a new tax credit applicable in 2021 called the Advance Child Tax Credit, that certain Dane County recipients may be receiving and should be aware of as they prepare their taxes. This credit was created under the American Rescue Plan, and began in July 2021. For more information on this credit, visit www.irs.gov.
And, the county release said, anyone who was eligible but did not receive an Economic Impact Payment in early 2021 can claim those funds on the 2021 federal tax return.