More than 250 parents and community members in McFarland are opposing the McFarland School Board’s recent decision to allow vaccinated high school students and staff to stop wearing masks at school.
A group of McFarland parents recently crafted a letter on Nov. 20 to share with the school district administrators and school board members. As of Nov. 22, 279 parents and community members had signed the letter.
The McFarland School Board voted on Nov. 15 to allow McFarland High School students and staff who are vaccinated to forgo masks at school after Nov. 29, in light of the Dane County mask mandate expiring next weekend. Administrators said they likely
The letter written by parents cites concerns over student safety, broader community health, the commitment to recommended mitigation strategies and high local case numbers.
“Throughout the pandemic, the goal of the McFarland School District has been to keep children safe while conducting as much in-person learning as possible,” the letter reads. “The decision... will not help facilitate this goal.”
“Removing masks will increase the number of illnesses and quarantines our children and families have to endure. Quarantines lead to learning loss and instability in children’s schedules,” the letter continued.
McFarland Interim Superintendent Wayne Anderson confirmed that he is aware of the letter, and that the McFarland School Board will likely revisit the decision in the coming days.
“The Board established a practice of reviewing the COVID-19 protocols each month,” Anderson said in an email to the authors of the letter, which he then shared with the Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle. “I will have our COVID-19 protocols on our Dec. 6 board agenda for discussion and possible changes.
Materials will continue to be collected for the board, Anderson said, “so that they can have a full and complete conversation on the topic.”
The parents are continuing to collect signatures on the letter here.
Below is the full letter:
To Whom it May Concern:
Throughout the pandemic, the goal of the McFarland School District has been to keep children safe while conducting as much in-person learning as possible. The decision to remove masks at MHS and possibly remove masks at IMMS, WIS, and CEPS in January will not help facilitate this goal.
When making decisions that impact both the short-term and long-term health and safety of a community, evidence-based findings need to be the driver behind those decisions. Many statements at the last school board meeting that led to the final vote were based on feelings, opinions, speculation, and public opinion surveys. Data shows that when adjusted for student population, McFarland’s student case rate is at least 2 to 3 times higher than other area districts such as Stoughton, Sun Prairie, and Madison. The Wisconsin State Journal reported numbers from additional Dane County districts that also show McFarland on the high end of cases per students enrolled. These numbers, as well as currently rising community case numbers, show that reducing COVID mitigation measures does not make sense at this time.
McFarland currently has 24 student cases of COVID and 90 students in quarantine (as of 11/20/21). Removing masks will increase the number of illnesses and quarantines our children and families have to endure. Quarantines lead to learning loss and instability in children’s schedules.
Public Health Madison and Dane County, Wisconsin DHS, The American Academy of Pediatrics, and Centers for Disease Control all recommend a layered approach to COVID mitigation, including universal masking in K-12 schools. We believe our district should follow these professional and evidence-based recommendations in order to protect the physical and mental well-being of our children and community.
Signed,
Concerned parents, teachers, staff, community members, and caregivers of McFarland students.