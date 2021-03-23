Drive-thru meals are anything but new during the pandemic, but looking back a year ago, luncheons and fish fry dinners were canceled altogether. And, the annual Easter egg scramble was canceled, too. All are now back in 2021 but in different ways.
The annual egg “scramble” hosted by the Milton Area Chamber of Commerce is back. The event will begin 10 a.m. Saturday, April 10 (after Easter). The event will not be held in Schilberg Park but throughout the community in different parks to avoid large gatherings during the pandemic. The event will be weather-permitting.
Plastic eggs will be filled, as they have been in the past, with candy or prize tickets, which can be redeemed at the Milton Area Chamber of Commerce, 144 Merchant Row, during regular business hours Monday through Friday.
The Annual Knights of Columbus Fish Fry will be held Friday, March 26, at St. Mary church, 837 Parkview Drive. Food will be available 4:30 to 7 p.m. Curbside drive-up orders only. Pay by cash or check. Meal is $12 and includes fried and baked cod, french fries or baked potato, coleslaw, bread and butter, and cookies.
The Masons’ fish fry is back on Good Friday, April 2. Take-only. All meals are $10. Included is cod, potato salad, coleslaw and a roll. Food will be available 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 508 Vernal Ave. Call (608) 322-5950 or drive up to order.
Milton United Methodist Women will host a drive-thru Spring Salad Lunch on Wednesday, April 14. The meals will come prepackaged and must be pre-ordered by April 7. Call (608) 868-2860 or (608) 580-0549 to place your order. The meal includes chicken salad, vegetable salad, JELL-O salad, dinner roll and dessert. The cost of each meal is $5 (cash only). Meals may be picked up at the front entrance of Milton United Church, 241 Northside Drive, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
