Cambridge baseball vs Lake Mills By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Apr 5, 2022 29 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Devin Schuchart tags out a Lake Mills runner on a steal in Cambridge's 8-2 loss to Lake Mills on Tuesday, April 5. Calahan Steed Buy Now Kiefer Parish makes a throw across the diamond in Cambridge's 8-2 loss to Lake Mills on Tuesday, April 5. Calahan Steed Buy Now Cambridge pitcher Tucker Tesdal makes a throw to first base. Tesdal pitched three innings for the Blue Jays, striking out three batters. Calahan Steed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Featured Weekly Print Ads Tom's Painting Bulletin