TOP: Kyle Ziebell of the Lake Mills city crew was busy early Monday evening hauling away tree debris near the intersection of Washington and Lake streets, a section of Lake Mills that was particularly hard hit by a storm late Monday afternoon. The storm brought high winds, rain, hail and lightning. The Lake Mills Police Department reported the storm caused power outtages; extensive damage to large, older trees and some minor property damage. No injuries were reported. MIDDLE LEFT: A burn mark on this tree along North Main Street in Lake Mills shows where lightning hit it. MIDDLE RIGHT: The Lake Mills city crew cleared storm debris in the Lake Street area. BOTTOM LEFT: This tree narrowly missed hitting a house at the corner of Scott and Washington streets.
