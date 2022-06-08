Members of the Lodi girls’ soccer team celebrate during the Blue Devils’ 5-1 win WIAA Division 2 regional win over Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld on Thursday, June 2. A 3-2 win over Aquinas on Saturday gave Lodi the regional championship, but the game had to be finished on Tuesday because of a referee error.
Joe Birkholz called it “the most expensive penalty kick ever.”
It was worth it for the Lodi girls’ soccer team, as Grasyn Schmidt made it to finish the Blue Devils’ game with Aquinas and give them a regional championship.
By virtue of Lodi’s 3-2 win over Aquinas, the Blue Devils advanced to play Assumption in Wisconsin Rapids on Thursday, June 9.
The Aquinas game went to penalty kicks on Saturday. After the first round, it was 4-4. Then, came the confusion. A referee error led to a protest by Aquinas, which meant the WIAA had the two teams finish the game on Tuesday, June 7, in Richland Center.
“We all thought that we had won,” said Birkholz.
With the game having to pick up right where it left off, it was Schmidt’s turn to shoot.
“That’s got to be stressful,” said Birkholz. “She had to think about it for 24 hours, where if she made it, we’re done. If she missed, the game would continue.”
Schmidt ended up with a successful PK, giving Lodi the win.
As for the rest of the game, it was a seesaw affair.
“The two teams were evenly matched,” said Birkholz. “It was back-and-forth the whole way. They had really good players. Everybody left it out on the field.”
Aquinas drew first blood in the 28th minute, but Lodi got the equalizer early in the second half, as Anna Stratton scored an unassisted goal in the 51st minute. Three minutes later, Anna Balfanz put the Blue Devils up 2-1, as Lea Traeder assisted, but Aquinas evened the score in the 72nd minute.
Goalkeeper Quetzal Peterson made seven saves for Lodi, now 9-6-4 overall.
The Blue Devils reached the regional final by defeating Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 5-1, scoring four goals in the first half.
Gianna Burke gave Lodi a 1-0 lead in the 21st minute, as Abby Haas set up the goal. Haas then found the back of the net 10 minutes later, followed two goals in rapid succession by Rachel Winters and Traeder, who assisted on Winters’ goal. Haas got the helper on Traeder’s tally.