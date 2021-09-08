We Shall Not Forge: Fred Wolf

Fred Wolf is one of six soldiers from the Deerfield and Cambridge areas who will be featured in the 2021 edition of “We Shall Not Forget,” an annual salute to local veterans published each November.
Fred Wolf, of Cambridge, was one of many local soldiers who didn’t return from World War II.
According to an undated article on file at the Cambridge Historic School Museum, written by Nancy Lust of Cambridge:
Fred Wolf and Paul Jarlsberg, of Cambridge, were two buddies from a small town who joined the army during peacetime, perhaps looking for a little adventure or a chance to travel. They could not have imagined what fate had in store for them.
Frederick John Wolf enlisted in the U.S. Army on Jan. 28, 1941 with his friend Paul Jarlsberg (featured in We Shall Not Forget in 2015). Both were 22 years old. They and Henry Nehrbass, 20 years old and also from Cambridge, were the first three Wisconsin youths to be assigned to overseas service in the Philippines.
Fred and Paul were sent to Fort McDowell at Angel Island, California, for their basic training. After three months, in June of 1941, Fred sailed for Manila in the Philippines. There he joined his friend, Paul, who had shipped out to the Philippines a little earlier. They were both assigned to the 31st Infantry Division although they were each in a different company, Fred in Company M and Paul in Company A.
Fred’s duty in the Philippines was relatively uneventful in the summer of 1941. He was in a peacetime army and he regularly wrote letters home about camp life and what he was doing. His life and the lives of millions of other Americans changed forever on Dec. 7, 1941 when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor and the United States entered World War II.
In that same month the Japanese army landed an invasion force in the Philippines and Fred found himself in the middle of the war. The 31st Infantry was sent to join the American and Philippine army on the Bataan Peninsula to make a stand there, and where Paul and Fred found themselves from December until early April of 1942. During that time there were no more letters in or out of the Philippines. Paul’s last leter was postmarked Nov. 1, 1941 and the family never received another letter from him.
The local Cambridge paper dated Feb. 9, 1942 reported that Frederick had not been heard of since the war started.
The American and Philippine armies made a heroic stand at Bataan but with no home for reinforcements or more supplies, they were forced to surrender to the Japanese army in early April. The prisoners were immediately put on a brutal march, known in history as the Bataan Death March, by their captors to a prison at Camp O’Donnell about fifty miles away.
Conditions in the camp were terrible. Without adequate food, water and medical supplies, many prisoners, who were already in a weakened condition died. Sadly, Fred and Paul were among them.
Paul Jarlsberg died on May 30, 1942 and Fred died on June 11, 1942. Their families didn’t receive word of their fate until after the war. Although Fred and Paul are buried in the American Cemetery in Manila, Philippines, there are also two grave markers for them side by side in the Methodist church cemetery in Cambridge.
Half a world away and unaware of her son’s fate, Frederick’s mother, Eva Wolf, decided to make something that her boy and his friends could enjoy when they returned. With the aid of her husband, Ben, she collected the names of her son’s friends in the armed forces and made a quilt to honor her son and his friends’ valor and service to the country. The quilt required more than a year of tedious handiwork and was finally completed in 1944.
Each of the 25 squares contains the name of a locl serviceman, including her son, and a miniature American flag. Several of the names, including Paul Jarlsberg and Henry Nehrbass, were not easy to put on the quilt as they were killed in action.
The Koshkonong Prairie Historical Society, Cambridge Historic School Foundation and the Cambridge Veteran’s Committee held an event to honor local veterans on Nov. 6, 2011. Featured in the program was the quilt made by Eva Wolf to honor her son and his friends. The Wolf family donated the quilt to the KPHS collection where it is on display with other items in the military collection.