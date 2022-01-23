Monona Grove/McFarland freshman Joel Karls (top) won by decision over Fort Atkinson's Robert Wildenauer in the 132-pound weight class during a Badger Conference dual at Fort Atkinson on Friday, Jan. 21. Monona Grove/McFarland lost 39-33.
Monona Grove/McFarland junior Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre (left) won by decision over Fort Atkinson's Ryan Acosta in the 182-pound weight class during a Badger Conference dual in Fort Atkinson on Friday, Jan. 21. Monona Grove/McFarland lost 39-33.
FORT ATKINSON -- The Monona Grove/McFarland wrestling team to lost to Fort Atkinson 39-33 in a road Badger Conference dual on Friday, Jan. 21
After the teams traded two forfeits each, the Blackhawks' Robert Wildeanauer, a sophomore at 132 pounds, lost a 5-4 decision to freshman Joel Karls.
Fort then won the next four matches, including a 4-1 decision by senior Jacob Ashland (138) over junior Blare Wood and pin victories by junior Louden Goutcher (145), senior Vincent Healy (152) and junior Aiden Worden (160). Senior Aidan Leurquin (195) won via fall for the Blackhawks' other points.
At 170 pounds, Monona Grove/McFarland's Luke Rux, a freshman, pinned Dylian Sciame. junior Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre (182) won by decision, senior Guenther Switzer (220) won via fall and freshman Brevid Roth (285) won via decision.
FORT ATKINSON 39, MONONA GROVE/MCFARLAND 33
*106: Austin Nickels (MG/M) received forfeit
113: Josh Strasburg (FORT) received forfeit
120: Noah Horwath (FORT) received forfeit
126: Jaden Denman (MG/M) received forfeit
132: Joel Karls (MG/M) dec. over Robert Wildenauer (FORT) 5-4
138: Jacob Ashland (FORT) dec. over Blare Wood (MG/M) 4-1
145: Louden Goutcher (FORT) pinned Andrew Maly (MG/M) in 1:18
152: Vincent Healy (FORT) pinned Cade Rux (MG/M) in 4:45
160: Aiden Worden (FORT) pinned Cooper Cornish (MG/M) in 1:07
170: Luke Rux (MG/M) pinned Dylan Sciame (FORT) in 1:00
182: Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre (MG/M) dec. over Ryan Acosta (FORT) 10-6
195: Aidan Leurquin (FORT) pinned Jacob Bonjour (MG/M) in 4:34
220: Guenther Switzer (MG/M) pinned Eli Burhans (FORT) in 1:49
285: Brevid Roth (MG/M) dec. over Gio Miguel (FORT) 5-2