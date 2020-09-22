In order to plan a safe, in-person SDB Awana Club, organizers need to have family registration forms before students come to club at the Seventh Day Baptist Church.

There are several ways to do this:

-Drop it off at the church office Tuesday — Friday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Call first to make sure someone is there (868-2741).

-Mail registration to the church: Awana Clubs c/o Milton SDB Church 720 E. Madison Ave., Milton WI, 53563

-Scan your completed form and email it to awanaclubs@miltonsdb.org

Dues are still $10 for the year and books cost $11. Checks can be made out to Milton SDB Church.

Contact Angie at awanaclubs@miltonsdb.org if you can’t find the preprinted form for returning families. She can email you a new one.

Contact Angie at awanaclubs@miltonsdb.org if you are a new family and need a form.

The first meeting is Oct. 7.

