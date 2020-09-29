This year, during the COVID-19 pandemic, is the year of heading outdoors and fall is no exception.
If you haven’t been out to the Lima Marsh-Storrs Lake Wildlife Area in fall, you need to know that this DNR property is open for multiple types of recreation.
You might head out on the hiking trail and be caught off guard by the sound of gunfire or the sight of someone in hunting gear carrying a rifle, but hunting is a featured use at Storrs Lake.
Other featured uses include fishing, snowmobiling (on designated trails), canoeing/kayaking and boating. The land is also open to trapping, cross country skiing, wildlife viewing and other foot travel.
A new Rock County restriction is no target shooting on DNR property.
The DNR does not allow motor vehicles, biking, horses or camping on this property. Dogs are to be leashed April 15 to July 31.
“Storrs Lake is a pretty heavily hunted area,” said Kyle Johnson, northern Rock County conservation warden.
Johnson said the Milton Courier was the first to call him this season.
Squirrel hunting is common.
With the duck season coming up, people will be out on the water.
Off the beat and path, people will be bow hunting.
As long as hunters are following hunting regulations, Johnson said they’re fine.
In hunter safety, he said hunters are taught to know what’s beyond their target to prevent accidents.
Johnson said he’s probably going to get more calls this year and he welcomes them. His phone number is (608) 295-6171 if you have questions or want to report a violation.
The DNR hotline to report DNR-related violations (800) 847-9367.
From now through January, there will be hunting.
If you’re walking on the trail, he said it would be a good idea to wear blaze orange or bright colors or a reflective vest. And if you’re walking with your dog, it’s not a bad idea for your dog either.
“I don’t want to discourage people from going out there,” he said, but in the back of your mind, he said remember it’s hunting season.
“Don’t venture off the trails.”
Be best time for hunting is early in the morning or early evening, he said.
The best time for hiking: mid-day with full sunlight.
Right now it’s bow deer season, turkey season, small game (squirrel) and this upcoming weekend duck season opens.
“Storrs Lake is good for deer hunting, he said. “With the oak trees, it’s a popular area for squirrel hunting. With the water there, ducks are good there too. It’s kind of an oasis with opportunities.”
Whether you’re a hunter or a hiker, don’t litter.
“Anything you bring in, you’re supposed to take out,” he said. “I realize you might not find every single shell but make an effort to pick them up.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.