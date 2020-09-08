With Milton fall sports not taking place in fall, putting together a sports page is a new game.
We know some of you look forward to the sports page each week.
We have a unique opportunity to talk about topics we have never talked about on the sports page before.
For example, there’s plogging. Do you know what that is? We didn’t until this week. Turn to B1 and you can read more about this fitness phenom.
The sports page is usually the place we cheer on our Milton Red Hawks.
Now we will use this space to cheer all of us on to better fitness and quality time in the outdoors.
We challenge you to help us come up with some creative stories to share with others. What are you up to? Archery? Fishing? Hunting? Running? Cycling? Leading a class outside? Online? Relaxing with yoga? Kicking at karate? Tell us what you’re up to and help us inspire.
Encouraging one another is the only way we’ll make it through this fall, not fall sports, season.
Email us at couriernews@hngnews.com.
