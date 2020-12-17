The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday, unless a holiday causes a schedule change. Articles may be edited for clarity and length. Articles may be published three consecutive weeks prior to the event.
Dec. 18: American Legion Post 481 Fish Fry
American Legion Post 481 in Westport will serve fish dinners serving from 5 to 8 p.m. with proceeds supporting local veteran programs. Choose from baked or deep fried cod or a large walleye filet. Dinners include coleslaw, beans, bread, choice of potato or French fries, cookie and coffee and start at just $10. A full bar is available. The post is located at River Road and Hwy. 113 next to Taylor’s Liquor Store. Dinners are offered for take-out only. Call (608) 849-7480 to order.
Dec. 19 & 20: Recall Boetcher signing event
Two events to collect signatures to recall school board President Dave Boetcher are set. On Dec. 19, from 9-11 a.m., Waunakee school district residents can drive up and sign the petition. A second event will be December 20 from 9-11 a.m. at the Deleo Park in Westport. Each curbside signing event will follow social distancing procedures and will enforce mask usage. For more information about how you can help and FAQs, check out https://www.familiesforwaunakeeschoolexcellence.com.
