In an age where businesses come and go, people living in the Milton area have counted on an Ace Hardware for over 80 years. Dave Warren, who owned the store for 30 years before transferring ownership to an employee this week, includes some of this history on the store's website:
1938: Don Hillested opens a hardware store on Main Street in Milton Junction
1983: Hillested retires; his daughter Martha and her late husband Dick Johnson
own and operate the store
1991: Dave Warren purchases the store from the Johnsons