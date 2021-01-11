Lake Mills senior forward Charlie Bender matched a season-high with 27 points in a 58-47 non-conference victory over host Sauk Prairie on Monday.
“We were able to get Charlie the ball in good positions especially inside and he converted with a high efficiency,” Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. “We rebounded well and used our size effectively.”
Senior forward Adam Moen added 12 points for the L-Cats (8-4).
Lake Mills led 25-20 at halftime and pushed the advantage to double digits early in the second half. The Eagles (5-2) never got within five down the stretch.
“Sauk Prairie is a good team,” Hicklin said. “They play good team defense and are patient offensively so it was a low possession game. It was good to get it to 58 points. We are sharing the ball better and that continued tonight.”
Bender, who had 14 first-half points, also scored 27 in a season-opening victory over Williams Bay and has surpassed the 20-point mark six times this season.
Senior forward Jaxson Retrum added nine points and senior guard Drew Stoddard scored all seven of his points after halftime for the L-Cats, who have won three consecutive.
Lake Mills travels to face Poynette in Capitol North play on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 58, SAUK PRAIRIE 47
Lake Mills 25 33 — 58
Sauk Prairie 20 27 — 47
LAKE MILLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Stoddard 1 4-4 7, Foster 1 0-0 3, Retrum 4 1-2 9, Moen 6 0-3 12, Bender 12 3-3 27. Totals 22 9-12 58.
SAUK PRAIRIE — Uselman 3 3-4 11, I. Breunig 3 2-2 9, Been 1 0-0 2, Wilson 5 0-0 16, D. Breunig 4 0-0 8, Kerska 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 5-7 47.
3-point goals: LM 2 (Stoddard 1, Foster 1); SP 6 (Wilson 3, Uselman 2, I. Breunig 1). Total fouls: LM 6; SP 15.
SATURDAY'S RESULT
LAKE MILLS 55,
EDGEWOOD 41
Senior guard Drew Stoddard totaled a team-high 14 points as the Lake Mills boys basketball team defeated Edgewood 55-41 in a nonconference game at LMHS on Saturday.
"I thought we did a good job keeping them out of their sets," Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. "They are a similar team to Columbus. We were efficient on offense while still being able to win by a decent margin."
Stoddard hit four 3s in the first half, helping the L-Cats (7-4) pull ahead 31-22 at the halftime break.
The Crusaders creeped within five points early in the second before senior forward Adam Moen, who finished with 13 points, hit a 3-pointer. Lake Mills scored again on its next trip and led by double-digits the remainder of the way.
Senior forward Charlie Bender added 12 points, eight of which came in the second half, and senior forward Jaxson Retrum chipped in nine. Junior guard Ethan Foster tallied seven and 10 of Moen's points came after halftime.
"Drew and Ethan did a good job taking pressure off Adam, Charlie and Jaxson," Hicklin said. "Drew shot it well and has been putting in a ton of time on his shot and playing well here of late. That loosened things up for Charlie and Adam to score more. That's a strength of our team is balanced scoring. We're starting to play well together."
Senior guard Isandro Jimenez scored 17 points to pace Edgewood (4-6).
LAKE MILLS 55, EDGEWOOD 41
Edgewood 22 19 — 41
Lake Mills 31 24 — 55
EDGEWOOD (fg ft-fta pts) — Krentz 1 0-0 2; Newton 1 0-0 3; Regnier 3 1-1 7; Klipstine 1 0-0 3; I. Jimenez 6 2-3 17; Nwankwo 3 1-1 7; Deang 0 0-2 0; Schenk 0 1-2 1; Thomas 0 1-2 1. Totals 15 6-11 41.
LAKE MILLS — Stoddard 4 2-2 14; Foster 1 4-4 7; Retrum 3 3-6 9; Moen 5 2-9 13; Bender 4 4-4 12. Totals 17 15-25 55.
3-point goals: ME 5 (I. Jimenez 3, Newton 1, Klipstine 1); LM 6 (Stoddard 4, Foster 1, Moen 1). Total fouls: ME 17; LM 11.
TUESDAY'S RESULT
LAKE MILLS 68,
COLUMBUS 55
Senior forward Charlie Bender became the fifth player in Lake Mills history to score over 1,000 points as the L-Cats celebrated the milestone with a 68-55 Capitol North win over Columbus on Tuesday at LMHS.
“It’s a testament to how good of a player he is and how many games he’s been there for us in,” Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said of Bender. “It’s hard to get to 1,000 without being a big part of a team for two or three years and that’s what he’s been since he was a freshman. Proud moment as a coach and this shows the time he’s put in. I’m happy for him.”
Bender finished with a game-high 19 points and now sits at 1,007 career points. He hit a first-half 3-pointer to eclipse the 1,000-point mark.
Senior guard Drew Stoddard added 18 points for the L-Cats (6-4, 2-1 Capitol North).
“We just really shared the ball and didn’t force anything offensively,” Hicklin said. “Took what the defense gave us and you can see that in our balanced scoring. That’s when we are at our best and we did that tonight.
“Our defense has been pretty consistent this season. Offense has kind of been the problem in some of these games. We had the lead up to 22 or 23 and relaxed a little bit and let them back in it. We zeroed in their at the end of the game to keep them from getting too close.”
Senior forwards Adam Moen (16) and Jaxson Retrum (10) also had double-digit scoring nights for Lake Mills, which is ranked seventh in the initial Associated Press Division 3 state rankings.
LAKE MILLS 68,
COLUMBUS 55
Columbus 25 30 — 55
Lake Mills 39 29 — 68
COLUMBUS (fg ft-fta pts) — Carthew 2 0-0 4, Co. Brunell 5 3-3 14, Colter 2 3-3 8, Schroeder 1 0-0 3, Ca. Brunell 4 0-2 10, Fritz 4 0-0 9, Stauffacher 1 0-1 2, Selk 2 1-1 5. Totals 21 7-10 55.
LAKE MILLS — Stoddard 7 2-2 18, Foster 1 0-0 3, Retrum 5 0-2 10, Moen 6 4-4 16, Bender 7 3-3 19, Horkan 0 2-2 2. Totals 26 11-13 68.
3-point goals: C 6 (Ca. Brunel 2, Co. Brunel 1, Colter 1, Schroeder 1, Fritz 1); LM 5 (Stoddard 2, Bender 2, Foster 1). Total fouls: C 11; LM 11.
