Four seats on the Milton Board of Education will be on the ballot for the spring election to be held Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
Seats up for election include those of Board President Joe Martin, Brian Kvapil, Dave Holterman and Jennifer Johns.
The three candidates who earn the most votes will be elected to a three-year term. The fourth-highest vote recipient will be elected to a one-year term. The one shortened term completes the three-year term cycle for a board seat that was vacated earlier this year.
Those interested in running for the Milton Board of Education must have their Campaign Registration Statement, Declaration of Candidacy and signed nomination papers turned in to the School District of Milton District Office no later than 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.
The first day to circulate nomination papers is December 1, 2020. Nomination papers may be obtained at the School District of Milton District Office between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m on Fridays.
Please note, the district offices will be closed for Winter Break from Wednesday, December 23, 2020 through Friday, January 1, 2021. To ensure forms are returned by the January 5, 2021 deadline, potential candidates are strongly encouraged to begin their paperwork as soon as they are able.
Those with any questions or who would like additional information on board service are encouraged to contact Kim Krause at 608-868-9213 or via email at krauseki@milton.k12.wi.us
