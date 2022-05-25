Led by Tyler Nelson at No. 1 singles, who didn’t drop a set, the Waunakee boys’ tennis team won the Badger East Conference championship.
The Warriors totaled 14 points, as they edged Monona Grove and Watertown. Both finished with 11 points.
“Our singles, like the entire season, helped us clinch the Badger East Conference taking three of the four championships, along with a championship at 3 doubles,” said Waunakee Head Coach Chris Nuenthel. “2 singles and 2 doubles each had the chance to win the championship at their flights losing in a third set tiebreak.”
Nelson won twice by scores of 6-0, 6-0, before taking the first-place match with a 6-1, 6-2 victory.
At No. 2 singles, Waunakee’s Caden Collins was runner-up, winning his first two matches in straight sets, dropping only three games. He lost a tough three-setter in the first-place match, falling 6-3, 4-6, 10-7.
Levi Christian won all three of his matches in straight sets to top the field in No. 3 singles, while Hayden Liu survived a three-set battle in the first-place match at No. 4 singles to win 6-1, 5-7, 14-12.
Waunakee’s No. 3 doubles tandem of Xander Priest and Noah Sell won by default in the first round, before taking their next two matches in straight sets. In the finals, they scored a 7-6 (5), 6-2 decision.
Sub-sectionals
Nelson continued his dominance, with a spotless record on the season, as he heads to sectionals.
“Tyler was the No. 1 overall seed and got a first-round bye right into sectionals,” said Nuenthel. “Tyler is 22-0 on the season without losing a set. Everyone advanced to sectionals except our 4 singles Hayden Liu. He barely lost in a third set tiebreaker in his second round at sub-sectionals dealing with an injury from the weekend. All other flights will participate in the Sectional tournament hosted by Waunakee on Thursday May 26.”
In singles play, Christian and Collins will be joining Nelson, while the doubles teams of George Zimbric-Jaxon Wipperfurth, Aiden Schmalz-Joey Dettor and Priest-Sell are moving on.