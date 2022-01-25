Transformation Church holds Essential Pantry Feb. 8 and Feb, 22 Jan 25, 2022 39 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Transformation Church is hosting an Essentials Pantry for those in need of personal care items, cleaning supplies, baby supplies, and winter clothing.A hot meal will be provided as well as an opportunity to have a church member pray with you or submit a prayer request.Feb. 8 and 22 from 6-8 p.m.Transformation Church2340 Manley DriveSun Prairie, WI 53590608-837-4299 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Classified Ads City Attorney Bulletin Featured Weekly Print Ads Tom's Painting Bulletin