The Transformation Church is hosting an Essentials Pantry for those in need of personal care items, cleaning supplies, baby supplies, and winter clothing.

A hot meal will be provided as well as an opportunity to have a church member pray with you or submit a prayer request.

Feb. 8 and 22 from 6-8 p.m.

Transformation Church

2340 Manley Drive

Sun Prairie, WI 53590

608-837-4299

