We may be seeking joy, peace, reassurance, hope, familiar music, the story found in Scripture. We come to relive and discover Bethlehem once again and discover the Christ Child into our lives…
From the pulpit, Pastor Gail Monsma led a virtual Christmas Eve service at Rock Prairie Presbyterian Church. The service was shared on YouTube Monday, posted to Facebook on Tuesday and can be viewed at any time.
The church building at 8605 E. County Highway A has views of the countryside and challenges of rural internet.
“We can’t livestream,” said Pastor Gail, who said she sees challenges as blessings.
The church, which has not met in-person since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, records services and posts them to YouTube, then shares links to the videos on their website rockprairiechurch.org and Facebook page.
“I’m doing Zoom Bible studies, Zoom coffee hour, we’re meeting on Zoom,” she said. “One of the blessings of COVID is it necessitated churches to jump into technology.”
Rock Prairie Presbyterian has two Christmas Eve services this year. At 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24), Rock Prairie Presbyterian will host a drive-in worship service in the parking lot of First Lutheran Church in Janesville.
First Lutheran has its own drive-in services at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. and offered its parking lot and radio broadcast equipment to Rock Prairie Presbyterian and (at 4 p.m.) Trinity Episcopal.
For Rock Prairie Presbyterian, Christmas Eve will be the first time the congregation will be together since March.
In November the church had a drive-in Advent bag pickup. Each bag contained candles to make an Advent wreath and a plate to put them on.
For some members, Christmas Eve will be the first time they’ve met Pastor Gail, since she started preaching from the virtual pulpit in October.
With people in their vehicles and their radios tuned to 90.1 FM, they will listen to Pastor Gail, who will be on an enclosed stage that has a roof, heating and ventilation.
“We’re going to celebrate something new and doing something different,” said Pastor Gail, who was ready to wear a winter coat under her robe if she had to, and, as a Michigan native, is familiar with cold weather.
She described the 30-minute worship service will include the Bethlehem story, readings from the prophet Isaiah and from the Gospel, songs of praise and the reassurance “that God is with us and God will be with us and see us through.”
When asked what the message might be, she said: “The light shines in the darkness and the darkness does not overcome the light. Each year we’re asked to celebrate the Christ child and let him be reborn in our lives. And contemplate the mystery of God incarnate, the mystery of God coming to us in the flesh, but that also means God understands everything we go through.
“During this challenging time of COVID, we worship a God who walks with us and understands our isolation, our suffering, our frustration. But that we’re also assured that we can lean into God, Christ to give us the strength and the patience to see us through this.
She paused briefly.
“And just as seasons change so will winter.
“We shouldn’t always talk about darkness as being bad. Darkness is a blessing. This time of winter and shorter days and even this time of isolation, we can sit back and say where is God in this and how is God speaking to us as individuals and us as a congregation. To use this as a time of gestation of God becoming known to us.”
While she said she might not share all of those thoughts during the drive-in worship, she said the virtual service will be deeper, theologically.
Pastor Gail, as an interim pastor of a church that’s part of the Presbyterian Church of America, will be at Rock Prairie for about two years. Her role in transitional ministry is to help a congregation transition from what was and to prepare for what can be and to accept inevitable change, which there has been no lack of in 2020.
Rock Prairie is her second interim church. She started in full-time ministry as a minister to youth and young adults. Nearing 50, she said she questioned how many more backpack trips she might go on. She attained a Master of Divinity from Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary and in 2006, she became ordained as Presbyterian pastor.
Her work with youth and young adults led her to help focus on the future and she said she felt called to help churches with this mission.
“I will be getting input from people, what they liked in the past and what they dream about in the future – it’s a fun job,” she said.
She’s found Rock Prairie Presbyterian is an intergenerational church that supports many missions and nonprofits.
“It’s a church that wants to make a difference in the community,” she said.
“I’m excited to be here.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.