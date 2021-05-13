Summer reading begins with "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontent" by Isabel Wilkerson when the Cottage Grove Community Book Club meets on June 9 at 7 p.m. The group will continue to have Zoom as an option for our monthly discussion, but plans to meet safely outside for the coming meetings. Please call (608) 839-5741 to learn more.
Wilkerson examines the unspoken caste system that has shaped America and shows how our lives are still defined by a hierarchy of human divisions. Published in 2020, Caste is a New York Times bestseller using deep historical research and stories of real people to show the daily impact on our health, culture, politics and more. Wilkerson also offers ways to move toward hope in our common humanity.
The July 14 title is "Rules of Civility" by Amor Towles. On August 11 we will discuss "The Library Book" by Susan Orlean.
Book Club is sponsored by Friends of the Cottage Grove Community Library, and you can find the entire 2021 Book Club list online at https://libraryfriendscgwi.org/