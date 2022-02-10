 Skip to main content

Cambridge boys basketball print version

The Cambridge boys basketball team could not stop Belleville in the second half as the Wildcats pulled away with a 78-63 victory on Thursday, Feb. 10.

Senior guard Trey Colts led Cambridge with 16 points. Senior forward Max Heth added 14 points and freshman guard Matt Buckman scored 11 points.

Carson Syse of Belleville (15-5, 5-1) had a game-high 23 points with 13 points being scored in the second half. Trevor Syse scored 16 second-half points for Belleville, finishing with 18 points.

The Blue Jays (8-12, 1-6) are in fifth place in the Capitol-South standings.

Belleville 78, Cambridge 63

Belleville 31 47 — 78

Cambridge 32 31 — 63

Belleville (fg ft-ft tp) — C. Syse 8 4-4 23, T. Syse 5 8-9 18, Nolden 4 6-7 15, Connor 6 0-0 12, Boyum 3 0-0 7, Ace 1 0-1 2, Erickson 0 1-2 1. Totals 27 19-23 78.

Cambridge (fg ft-ft tp) — Colts 4 6-6 16, Heth 4 4-4 14, M. Buckman 3 4-4 11, N. Buckman 3 2-2 9, Schroeder 3 1-1 7, Horton 3 0-0 6, Tesdal 0 0-2 0. Totals 20 17-19 63.

Three pointers — Cambridge 6 (Colts 2, Heth 2, M. Buckman, N. Buckman), Belleville 5 (C. Syse 3, Boyum, Nolden).

Total fouls — Cambridge 17, Belleville 16.

Marshall 61

Cambridge 50

Although three Blue Jays reached double figures on Tuesday, Feb. 8, Cambridge could not overcome Marshall in a 61-50 loss.

Freshman guard Matt Buckman scored 14 points and senior guard Trey Colts added 11, nine points coming in the second half. Senior forward Aidan Schroeder recorded 10 points for Cambridge (8-11, 1-5).

Craig Ward of Marshall (16-4, 4-2) recorded a game-high 21 points.

Marshall 61, Cambridge 50

Cambridge 23 27 — 50

Marshall 29 32 — 61

Cambridge (fg ft-ft tp) — M. Buckman 5 2-2 14, Colts 3 5-5 11, Schroeder 4 0-0 10, N. Buckman 3 1-2 8, Horton 3 0-0 7. Totals 18 8-9 50.

Marshall (fg ft-ft tp) — Ward 5 10-15 21, Truschinski 8 3-6 20, Denniston 3 0-0 8, Lutz 2 0-0 4, Miggins 1 2-2 4, Hellenbrand 1 0-0 2, Kleinheinz 1 0-0 2, Grady 0 0-1 0. Totals 21 15-23 50.

Three pointers — Cambridge 6 (M. Buckman 2, Schroeder 2, Horton, N. Buckman), Marshall 4 (Denniston 2, Truschinski, Ward).

Total fouls — Cambridge 17, Marshall 12.

Fouled out — Cambridge (Colts).

