This last summer, I had the opportunity of a lifetime to travel to Germany with my grandfather. Over the last few years, my grandfather had been telling me all about our family traditions. As we planned our trip to Germany, we were going to visit many sites. But, one that needed to be included was a trip to the Silent Night Chapel, because we both share a love for the Christmas season. My grandpa had told me much about it, because he had been there many times, so I was very excited. This meant crossing into Austria.
When we arrived at the Silent Night chapel, the size amazed me because I thought it to be much bigger. Though I had imagined the size as lager, what really struck me was the beauty of the interior. The altar was very small, and there were very few pew for people to sit in. The paintings of Joseph Mohr and Franz Gruber, the composers of the song Silent Night, and the birth of Christ were displayed on the chapel walls. They were so full of detail that I could imagine myself there on the first night Silent Night was performed. The song was first played in 1818 in Oberndorf, Austria.
What really made the trip to the chapel special was my grandfather and I were both intrigued by the chapel and the Christmas season. In addition, every time I hear Silent Night, I think of the time my Grandpa and I spent at the chapel. Finally every Christmas Eve, the first song of the church serviced is Silent Night. We look at each other, knowing we experienced a special moment in time together.
