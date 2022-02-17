Developers of a potential apartment complex on Owen Road at the former Village Lanes property are continuing to refine their plans for a two-phased mixed-use project, adding amenities and reducing the facade of the structure.
The Monona Plan Commission heard updated plans from Slinde Realty Company, current owners of the former Village Lanes property and adjacent strip mall, are proposing two four-story apartment buildings, with almost 200 residential units and first-floor commercial spaces.
The developers are hoping to retain the U.S. Postal Service facility in a future development. The current Monona Post Office is located in the strip mall adajcent to the former bowling alley, which closed due to COVID-19.
Phase one construction of a first apartment complex, said architect Kevin Burow, would include 102 apartment units, 100 stalls of underground parking, and more than 60 surface stalls near a private drive leading to the complex from Owen Road.
Phase two construction would include a second four-story building with 92 apartment units, 83 underground parking stalls.
The complex would rent out studio, one bedroom and two-bedroom units, at both market and affordable housing rates. About 50 units would be leased for different percentages of the Dane County median income.
The city plan commission had previously given Slinde Realty Company feedback to reduce the massing or amount of facade of the building, open up the vestibule area, add amenities, increase green space, and raise the amount of commercial space offered.
Developers said they tried to apply that feedback to more specific designs, adding masonry and varied building materials to facades, stepping in the top corners of the building to add variety and adding amenities.
Developers have added a potential patio space with firepits, seating, outdoor grilling and landscaping to the back portion of the property, and a dog run for resident pets. The architect also said that indoor spaces were opened up to allow sightlines to outodoor landscaping, and community gathering spaces were added to the lobby.
Developers also increased the amount of commercial space on the ground floor of the buildings from 3,000 square feet to over 5,000.
When asked whether density levels of units would ever considered to be adjusted, the developers said they were hesitant, saying they wanted to keep the affordable housing component of the project, and serve the most Monona residents possible.
“Density is important to serve the community, and i think affordability is critical,” Bert Slinde of Slinde Realty said.
Plan commission members responded positively to the landscaping and patio plans. They also recommended a traffic study, discussed parking and encouraged the continued addition of amenities. Several members also said they appreciated the massing changes to the building.
The developers will return to plan commission and city officials for further approvals.