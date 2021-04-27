COVID-19 restrictions kept show choir performers from competing, blocking their shows, and even practicing together as a group much of the school year. After about a month of real rehearsal time, two Milton High School show choirs are back on stage.
This year’s season included one competition. On April 24 three buses headed to Onalaska to compete in the Onalaska Show Choir Classic. Octave Above, directed by Jamison Wendlandt, placed first in the women’s division with three groups competing. Choralation, directed by Erik Meinertz, was fifth runner-up in the mixed division with 10 groups competing. Annie Stenson was best performer for Octave Above and Louisa Smith was best performer for Choralation.
Dress rehearsals were April 10. Then that evening Octave Above performed at 7 p.m. and Choralation performed at 7:50 p.m. Both choirs could watch each other and each performer could have two family members attend their performance. The auditorium was sanitized in between performances.
According to Meinertz, the program this year can be defined by, “Perseverance, purpose and positivity.”
“With all the obstacles of canceled rehearsals, moved rehearsals, missing students due to COVID and school activities; everyone has had a really good attitude and kept pushing through,” he said. “I am very proud of the work the groups have done this year.”
Choralation dance captain Louisa Smith said, “As a leader, one of the biggest challenges has been adapting to the constant changes and keeping people motivated.”
Groups started working with choreographers and learning several of the dances via Google Meet.
After spring break, the groups had one week of classes and extra evening rehearsals where they could all be together.Until this point, however, rehearsals outside of class were few and far between.
“Normally we’d have regularly scheduled rehearsals throughout the year,” said Choralation junior Tim Wallace. “This year’s show required students to practice a lot more on their own.”
One of the challenges Choralation faced was starting to learn their fourth number, Online/MySpace Girl, just two days before going on stage with it.
“It is amazing how quickly students can learn and pick up these shows in a short amount of time,” Meinertz said.
With the limited time to rehearse, Smith, a senior, said it has been a challenge to stay motivated as a group.
“The energy we all put into the group helps to motivate others and get people excited about making the most of what we have,” said Smith.
Overall, students have stayed decisively optimistic. “I’m just glad to have had the opportunity to perform at all,” Wallace said.
The seniors especially are grateful. “I’ve just really enjoyed the opportunity to share the stage with everybody for one last time,” said Smith.
The last show choir performance is May 15, which may be open only to the performers’ family members.
Rebecca Kanable contributed to this report.
