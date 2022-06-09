The town of Christiana has filed a lawsuit against the Wisconsin Public Service Commission (PSC) seeking to overturn an April decision to advance a utility-scale solar project in the area.
The PSC on April 7 approved the advancement of Koshkonong Solar Energy Center, a 6,300 acre solar farm slated for the towns of Deerfield and Christiana.
Now, the township is asking the courts to overturn that decision, in a lawsuit filed in the state of Wisconsin circuit court on May 26.
Koshkonong Solar Energy Center, LLC, an affiliate of Chicago developer Invenergy, filed for the certificate of public convenience and necessity in April 2021, seeking approval for a 300-megawatt solar project and a 165-megawatt battery energy storage system. Solar panels are proposed to be installed on about 2,300 acres, with the rest of the acreage buffer zone and alternative locations for possible solar installation. The company secured lease contracts with property owners of about 4,600 acres.
The township alleges that the decision to grant Koshkonong Solar Energy Center a certificate of public convenience and necessity violates the state constitution, according to a petition filed in the Dane County Circuit Court on May 26.
The town alleges the project did not qualify for the certificate and that the decision involved “erroneous interpretations” of the law surrounding the certificate and the type of plant this would be. It also alleges the decision was issued without an environmental impact statement.
The lawsuit further alleges that the approval process was mishandled by the PSC.
The township alleges that the solar farm “imposes undue adverse impact on environmental values” like ecology, public health and historical preservation. The petition also alleges that the solar project would interfere with land use and development plans in the area, and that the facility design and location do not serve public interest.
The PSC filed a final decision memo on May 5, asserting that the commission followed the law on its handling of Koshkonong Solar as a “Wholesale Merchant Plant.”