DEERFIELD — Jackson Drobac drove in the go-ahead run on a single in the sixth, sending host Deerfield past Lake Mills 5-4 in a nonconference baseball game on Monday, May 23.
Adam Suess reached on an error in the outfield with two away in the sixth, scoring on Drobac’s base knock to center.
Suess worked around a 1-out walk in the seventh to earn the decision. He pitched two no-hit innings in relief of Austin Anderson, who started and fanned eight in five frames, giving up four earned on seven hits.
Lake Mills (14-9) scored four times with two away in the second. Payton Klettke singled in a run, Brady Strauss scored on a balk, Andy Carpenter delivered a run-scoring triple before Cooper Murphy’s RBI single capped the rally.
Eric Staszak got Deerfield (17-5) on the board with an RBI double in the third. Cal Fisher made it 4-2 in fourth with an RBI double. Suess followed with a run-scoring triple and scored later in the frame to make it 4-all.
Carpenter worked the sixth and seventh innings and took the loss for the L-Cats, allowing an unearned run on one hit with two strikeouts, three walks. Klettke started and surrendered four earned on five hits with four strikeouts in five frames.
DEERFIELD 5, LAKE MILLS 4
Lake Mills 040 000 0 — 4 7 1
Deerfield 001 301 x — 5 6 0
Leading hitters — LM: Carpenter (3B); D: Anderson (2B), Fisher (2B), Staszak (2B), Suess (3B).