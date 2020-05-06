With families at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Tribune asked Connie Gavinski at the Waunakee Village Center to share some activities parents and children can do together at home.
Mother’s Day Bouquet
Supplies:
-coffee filters
-washable markers
-spray bottle filled with water
-pipe cleaners
What to Do:
— color markers all over several coffee filters
-spray each filter with water and watch the colors run and blend
-let filters dry completely
-pinch each coffee filter in the center and wrap a pipe cleaner around and twist it so the pipe cleaner looks like a stem
-put all the filters on stems and arrange your bouquet in a vase for a Mother’s Day gift that is sure to put a smile on anyone’s face.
