Monona’s oldest service organization, the Monona Grove Business Men’s Association, continually accepts new members.
Any male, in business or retired, is invited to join.
Meetings are held the first Tuesday of the month in January, February, March, April, May, October and November at Tully’s II, 6401 Monona Drive. Sometimes the meetings consist of field trips to a brewery, distillery or baseball game. When held at Tully’s, meetings consist of cocktails, dinner, minutes, new business, a financial report and a featured speaker presentation.
Cocktails are first at 6:30 p.m., with meetings beginning at 7 p.m., followed by the speaker, then dinner.
All members are encouraged to participate in the group’s annual events and serve on the executive board.
Dues are $125 a year, January through December. An application can be found online at www.mgbma.org.
In addition to the club meals, dues also cover the cost of a co-ed Christmas party and the summer steak fry.
Anyone interested in invited to show up at a meeting and announce themselves to a member in the meeting room. If you know a member, ask him to invite you to the next meeting as a guest. Prospective members are also invited to call President John Anderson at 221-4888.
