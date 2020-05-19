Editor’s note: The author of this letter said the intent of his letter is to lighten things up a bit.
Due to worries about the coronavirus, the following headlines were never made it to the mainstream media.
Gov. Evers shuts down all non-essential businesses, surprised to find himself out of a job.
Joe Biden commits to picking a woman as running mate, "As long as she passes the sniff test.”
Democrats encourage mail-in voting, worried they may lose illegal alien vote.
ICE will be renamed Planned Citizenship, immediately absolving it of all criticism.
Paul Ryan's DNA test reveals he is 1/1024th Republican.
Al Gore's new movie "An Inconvenient Sequel" discusses humanity's last chance to save the earth before it ends 5 years ago.
Climate scientists find there is no need for climate protests in China, because China is already Communist.
Deadly hurricane hits Cuba causing millions of dollars in infrastructure improvements.
Nancy Pelosi declares she wants to see Trump in prison, Trump doubts he'll have time to visit her.
San Francisco : Man leaves bag of human waste on sidewalk, cited for using non-biodegradable plastic bag.
BOMBSHELL : Evidence proves Trump's campaign staff conspired to defeat Hillary.
Anonymous sources say Vladimir Putin may have ties to Russia.
CDC announces a second wave of celebrities singing inspirational songs will be worse than the first.
Medical experts confirm that Democrats have developed herd immunity to allegations of sexual assault.
Entire staff of CNN has tested negative for being journalists.
Scientists prove that the coronavirus can be defeated by staying home and watching Netflix.
Glen Wentzloff
Milton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.