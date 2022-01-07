The challenges of the past year have just made Beloit International Film Festival (BIFF) stronger, and the 10-day event starting Feb. 25 will prove it. T
his year’s in-person BIFF will feature more than 100 new independent films in some new venues, with some exciting guest artists, along with old favorites like the WI/IL Showdown, the Classic Film Showcase and the Sing-Along.
“We have had excellent film submissions from film centers internationally from which to choose this year’s offerings, and we have had a dedicated group of volunteer screeners to help curate and vet them,” BIFF Executive Director Greg Gerard said. “Some of the films have also been chosen by vote of the Film Society of Beloit at Wednesday night previews.”
BIFF2022 screenings will be hosted at seven venues, all within walking distance. For the first time, Festival films will be screened at the new Weissberg Auditorium at the Beloit College Powerhouse, 850 Pleasant St., at the new Visit Beloit headquarters, 656 Pleasant St., and at the Downtown Beloit Association screening venue, 557 E. Grand Ave.
The festival will begin with FestEve, Feb. 24, at Irontek.
The complete schedule will be posted on the Beloitfilmfest.org website in mid-January. A printed program will first be made available at the Feb. 8 Reveal Party at The Hampton Inn in Beloit.
The Beloit International Film Festival, in its 17th season, is sponsored by the Hendricks Family Foundation and Visit Beloit in association with Beloit College.
Support for the festival comes from area businesses and civic organizations, and the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts. Critical individual support for BIFF is provided through gifts and membership in the BIFF Film Society of Beloit.