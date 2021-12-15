The Edwards-Larson House, a historic home on Exchange Street in McFarland, has been named to the National Register of Historic Places.
Built in 1898, the Larson House is a Queen Anne style home operated by the McFarland Historical Society.
The National Register denotes structures that are important to local, state or national history, a release from the Wisconsin Historical Society said this week, with the announcement.
The National Register is an “official list of historic properties in America deemed worthy of preservation,” the release said.
The program is run through the Wisconsin Historical Society at the state level, and maintained by the National Park Service at the national level.
The museum is open every Sunday from 1-4 p.m. from Memorial Day through September.
The Larson House was built by E.N. Edwards, before it was purchased by Tollef Olson and John O. Larson, the McFarland Historical Society’s website said. Larson’s family then lived in the home for around 80 years. The building was purchased by the historical society in 2012, and restored by volunteers.
The release from the Wisconsin Historical Society said the Edwards-Larson House features several architectural characteristics of a Queen Anne style home, like a steeply-pitched roof and front-facing gable. It also has an asymmetrical front facade, wood clapboard siding and shingles, bay windows in the front, decorative spindle-work throughout, and a full front porch.
“The interior retains very good integrity, having its historic plan, features and finishes throughout,” the release said. “Prominently sitting on the corner of two well-traveled roads, it is considered one of the best homes in McFarland.”