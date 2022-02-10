The Master Naturalist program promotes awareness, understanding, and stewardship of the natural environment by developing a network of well-informed volunteers dedicated to conservation service within their communities. To become a Master Naturalist, individuals complete 40 hours of expert-led training. Equipped with new knowledge, experiences, and connections, Master Naturalists go on to serve stewardship, citizen science, and education efforts in Wisconsin and continue their learning through advanced trainings
There are three Master Naturalist Trainings to be offered in Dane County:
April 7-April 30: Friends of Capital Springs Recreation Area, Madison
June 9-July 9: Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy, Middleton
July 16-August 20: Friends of Urban Nature (FUN), Madison
The participant fee is $275 and includes all materials.
Need-based scholarships are available. Attendance is essential. Only four hours of training may be missed Open to adults 18 years of age and older. It’s a fun and motivational learning environment!
Master Naturalist Trainings are primarily outdoor learning experiences which may include extended periods of standing, hiking on both flat paths and off-trails with inclines, and a variety of weather conditions. If you have questions about the activity level of the training, please contact the program office info@wimasternaturalist.org prior to registering.
Typically, 10-15 Master Naturalist trainings are held across the state annually, and their locations, dates, and schedules vary based on the host organization.