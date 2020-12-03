This first Christmas in 1845 will be a memory for me. Here I am among strangers, amid new scenes, no settled place to make a home, and nothing to do, not even to earn my board.
I thought of the holiday greetings, the old home in Genesee (NY), of school chums or friends far away and beyond the lakes in the wild west. This was my first blue day in Wisconsin territory. There was plenty of snow. As evening shadows were appearing James Millard offered to hitch up and take a load of us for a slight ride.
While Jim drove out three miles to get a pretty English girl by the name of Gregg, the boys invited their best girls and were ready when the rig made its appearance. Our company was made up of E. W. Keyes, Nat Millard, John Edgerton, your correspondent, James, our teamster and the girls. We loaded in nestled closely together on the march hay and wrapped up with robes, a jolly crowd, as merry as young life could be.
The stop was about five miles out at the “Yellow Tavern” hotel, not grand but more cheery and inviting than many along the way to Milwaukee. After spending an hour before an old fashioned blazing wood fire in social chat and jokes we bade the landlord Christmas cheer, loaded in and started for home. This was my first ride in this direction.
At this time pioneers life had done little to tame the wilderness and the scene, but there were here and there small beginnings. I remember Birdley’s, Smith’s, Howard’s, the red house where lived the Waterbury’s and the Chase’s. It was a bright moonlight nigh, patches of bushes along the way were covered with frozen snow, and they glistened like a thousand pearls. The Old oaks so enchanting in those pioneer days were enveloped by hoar frost, icy cloaks that bound and interlocked the branches into weird and fantastic arches.
All was well until coming down the hill south of the Millard place. Our sleigh ran a little out of track and over we went into the “beautiful” snow. James held to his horses and we all piled in and wrapped up and away we went at a rapid rate. “oh, so cold,” lisped a girl. We were nearly frozen when we reached home and those of the party who are living cannot forget that Christmas ride in 1845.—Lake Mills Leader archive
