Wisconsin had 1.6 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending April 17, 2022, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
Wet and cold soil conditions continued across much of the State, and temperatures averaged 5.8 degrees below normal. Little fieldwork was possible in northern Wisconsin due to freezing nighttime temperatures and snow showers, while limited fieldwork was able to be completed in southern Wisconsin on well-drained soils.
Spring tillage and manure applications proceeded where conditions allowed.
Topsoil moisture condition rated 2 percent very short, 8 percent short, 64 percent adequate and 26 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 2 percent very short, 16 percent short, 65 percent adequate and 17 percent surplus.
Spring tillage was reported as 4 percent complete, more than two weeks behind last year and 10 days behind the 5-year average.
Four percent of the expected oat crop has been planted, 13 days behind last year and 10 days behind the average.
Potato planting was reported as 1 percent complete, 12 days behind last year.
Winter wheat condition was rated 61 percent good to excellent statewide, up 3 percentage points from last week.
Pasture condition was rated 38 percent good to excellent, up 1 percentage point from last week.