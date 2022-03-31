Dane County Fair looking for rockstars in the ring

Dane County Fair is excited to announce the 1st annual Rockstars in the Ring, a new livestock show for youth with an intellectual disability. Participants will have the opportunity to show a pig, rabbit, or sheep and will be paired up with a Dane County Fair youth exhibitor mentor to enhance their experience.
The show will be held on Sunday, July 24th at 1:00 p.m. in the New Holland Pavilion #2 – Showring B at the 2022 Dane County Fair.
A day of activities is planned for the participants starting with a mentor and show animal meet and greet at 10:00 a.m., followed by a break to enjoy the popular, annual Dress-A-Critter competition. If time allows, participants will be able to visit other fair attractions before having lunch with their mentor, and then off to the Rockstars in the Ring show.
Participants must 8-19 years of age with an intellectual disability and must pre-register by June 15, 2022 by filling out the Rockstars in the Ring Participation form found at danecountyfair.com and sending it to the Dane County Fair Office.
The show is limited to the first 10 participants. Rockstars will receive free admittance to the Fair, lunch, a Rockstars in the Ring T-shirt, and admission for one guest to accompany the participant. There is no cost to participate.
Our mission is to provide an inclusive opportunity for all youth to work together and share the experience of working and showing livestock in a competitive and friendly environment!
In the heart of Madison, the 2022 Dane County Fair is home to free concerts, stunt shows, animals, thousands of youth projects, a carnival, and all the best fair foods. With an over 170-year history, the Dane County Fair will once again be held at the Alliant Energy Center, July 21-24, 2022.