MARSHALL
MLB Draft could include Chadwick
The 2020 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft takes place this week and one local player is hoping his name will be called. Marshall senior Tyler Chadwick, a 6-foot-5 right-handed pitcher, could be among one of 160 players drafted in one of five rounds between Wednesday and Thursday.
WIAA
False report about fall sports
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) released a clarification on Twitter about fall prep sports after a recent story posted online by a state radio station indicated it had been decided all fall sports would begin on schedule in August. The WIAA hasn’t announced such certainty about fall sports.
