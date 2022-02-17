The village of Cottage Grove is planning for a future redevelopment of Community Park, which would include pickleball courts, a new playground, walking paths and updated shelters.
The village board approved the master plan for Community Park at a village board meeting on Feb. 7, setting out the long-term vision for the park.
Community Park is located off Lori Lane in the village, tucked behind Highway BB, and near Bonnie Road and Weald Bridge Road. It’s the second-oldest park in the village.
Plans created by Strand Associates, the village’s engineer and Parkitecture, a landscape architect would relocate basketball courts from deep into the park to the edge of Weald Bridge Road.
The plans also plan to add four pickleball courts following the treeline toward Southing Grange Road.
The park would feature a smart soccer area to the north of the property, and an expanded and new playground would follow the treeline on the western side of the park.
The new plan would also add an open-air shelter near the playground for shade, and renovate and rotate the existing shelter to better connect to utility offerings.
Sean Brusegar, the director of parks, recreation and forestry for the village of Cottage Grove, said he’d also like to see a walking path passing through the entirety of the park, ideally connecting Highway BB to the park, to Weald Bridge Road.
Brusegar said that the village has prioritized connectivity in recent years, trying to link important landmarks of Cottage Grove together, and prioritize walking and bicycling paths. Designs for the park are meant to add to that connectivity goal.
Plans include trails that snake through unused wooded areas, and a second pedestrian footbridge crossing the creek could be added.
The parks committee evaluating the plans looked at three concepts for possible layouts of the park, and narrowed it down to one.
Representatives from Parkitecture said the layout chosen by the committee allows for good sightlines through the entire park, makes all features of the park ADA accessible, protects neighborhing backyards and allows mature oak trees on the east side of the property a wide berth.
The first phase of updates to the park would be the addition of a pickleball complex and a playground upgrade. Those two items are budgeted for in 2022, staff said. The addition of more walking trails and the reorientation of the park shelter would be budgeted for and updated in future years.
While construction on the walking trails may still be a ways away, Brusegar said parks committee and village staff wanted to finalize the longterm vision for the property, and make the most of the park and its upgrades.