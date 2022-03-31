The Monona Public Library’s beloved 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program, an early literacy reading challenge for young children, is getting a makeover this year.
Angelika Neitzel, the youth services coordinator at the library, said the long-running program is relaunching this April with a digital format, using an easy virtual platform called Beanstack.
The 1000 Books program in Monona was created by Karen Wendt, a youth services coordinated who retired last year. It’s based on a nationwide program run by a nonprofit foundation.
The goal, Neitzel said, is to help children develop their early literacy skills, and a fondness for reading.
“The goal is to have read 1000 books by the end of kindergarten,” Neitzel said. “If it takes longer, that is ok! We are here to support our youngest learners and their caregivers on their reading journey.”
“Studies show that families/caregivers who start reading aloud to their children from birth help strengthen language skills and build vocabulary,” Neitzel said. “Especially with changes due to the pandemic, children need more support.”
Early literacy skills, Neitzel said, are phonological awareness, vocabulary, background knowledge, print awareness and letter knowledge, and the program is meant to help strengthen those skills, and to “let the magic of stories do the rest,” the library’s website says.
Families can sign up on Beanstack, and track the number of books read. Children can read the same book multiple times, and while the goal is to finish 1,000 books before kindergarten, Neitzel said it’s okay if they don’t quite make it.
Children earn prizes for finishing books. They can collect a treasure box prize and sticker for every 100 books they finish. After 300 books, they’ll receive a free book. After reading 600 books, they’ll get a reading buddy, created by the Madison Knitters Guild. And after 1000 books, they’ll receive a special completion prize and certificate.
The library is kicking of the virtual version of this program on April 30, with a social event on Saturday, April 30 from 1-3 p.m. at the Monona Public Library, 1000 Nichols Road. Families can learn more about the program, meet each other, sign up for the program and play games together.
While 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten is operating on Beanstack, Neitzel said paper resources are also available for the program, and people can sign up at www.mononalibrary.beanstack.org/reader365.
“Reading helps build social and emotional skills, sparks creativity and imagination, promotes bonding, and helps kids do well overall in school,” the library’s website says. “Take that motivation, open one book, and get started. And remember, 1000 is just a number. The goal is to work reading aloud into your regular routine.”