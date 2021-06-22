Anybody would expect challenges when a major festival changes hands in leadership. Such as the challenge to relay the institutional knowledge of experience from one group of people to another. Or the challenge to book carnivals, bands, and fireworks within short order. These are expected challenges. However, what deemed to be one of the most challenging items is the how to pay for the festival.
Many, if not most, residents of Milton assume that the City of Milton financial supports community festivals.
Editor’s note: In the past, the city had contributed $2,500 annually to the Milton FFA for 4th of July events. Included in the 2021 budget is an $2,500 allocation for a Fourth of July contribution/donation. In addition, there are approximately 60 additional labor hours (Department of Public Works and police department) that assist with coordinating road closures, detours, barricades, etc. This is approximately $3,500 in labor costs.
The traditional method to finance the festival has been by the constant and generous financial support of the local business community. However, they are constantly asked for financial support of hundreds of worthy causes, almost on a daily basis. Coming off one of the worse economic situations this past year, money is tight!
This year a new group started from scratch and had zero to start with for an operating budget. Local community member and leader Jon Cruzan helped step up to assist with this. He spearheaded talking with local businesses and residents to help raise donations / sponsorships to seed the needed working capital. The estimated costs of the festival is around $40,000. (That includes the bands, event insurance, tent and stage rental, trash, portable restrooms, wristbands, beer chips, fencing and the like.) So far, by Jon’s diligent efforts, he has been able to raise about 80% of the needed working capital.
Some businesses really stepped up. Diamond Assets very generously agreed to pay for the fireworks again this year. That’s single-handedly the largest ticket item of the festival. Evonik continues to support all the financial costs of the Fourth of July parade. Ashley Nelson of Century 21, Bank of Milton, First Community Bank and Milton Propane also stepped up.
A $2,500 grant from the Milton Fund was also awarded to help pay for some of the band costs
There also have been numerous individual residents that contributed, even The Gathering Place’s own Fishing Club helped chip in!
Cowley’s Milton Piggly Wiggly supported the festival with their “Round Up” program over a two-week period, ending June 23. Store owner Jason Cowley plans on doing this again to support next year’s festival too. Shop the Pig!
In years’ past, the beer tent has been the primary income generator of the festival. You will see some changes going into this year with a food truck rally that is kicking back 10% of sales back to the festival. Also, a $5 charge for premier parking and 50/50 raffles will be implemented.
The ultimate goal is to have the festival itself to be a financially self-sustaining venture: festival revenue and community support. A perfect example of the community support is the meat raffles that the Glory Wagon holds throughout the year to raise money for the flags for the parade route.
As you can see, the new group is working on a series of ways that the community can financially support the festival.
In the meantime, please consider a donation to help support the working capital need for this year’s festival. Contact Jon Cruzan either by phone 608-290-6465 or email jcruzan@charter.net.