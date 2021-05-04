A year ago in Safer at Home mode, I thought about buying a cat stroller.
Not quite a year later, I got that cat stroller, and as I sit at the table typing, Babs the cat decided she should sit on the table. No doubt she wants to fact check this article. She wants me to tell you that I brought the stroller for me not her.
Admittedly, getting Babs to enjoy riding in the stroller as I enjoy pushing the stroller has been a process.
We keep the stroller inside the house by the front door. The idea is that the stroller is just another part of everyday life, no big deal.
The stroller has mesh screen windows on the front and back and there’s window so you can look down into the stroller (to make sure the cat’s still there).
The first time I took Babs for a walk, I used the element of surprise to pick her up and put her in the stroller, then I zipped it up and away we went down the street and back with Babs meowing the entire time. She wasn’t happy. I had put her blanket in the stroller so it didn’t smell unfamiliar. It smelled like home.
My goal was to increase the distance we travel little by little. When I put treats in the stroller, she doesn’t eat them, but each time we get home, she gets a treat.
To get Babs ready for a stroll, I would put a small bowl of treats in the stroller.
But before I could zip her in, she ran and hid under the bed.
As is the case in any good human-cat relationship, the human cannot pressure the cat to do something. It must be the cat’s idea.
I leave the stroller unzipped so Babs can explore and get used to the stroller. She’s gone in it a couple of times when I wasn’t paying attention. It helps that I once forgot to take the treats out.
It doesn’t help that I recently had to put her in the pet crate to take her to the vet for a checkup.
Babs is starting to get in a habit of running away and hiding, which means I must be nonchalant and persistent.
I was very proud of myself when I was able to put her in the stroller and zipped her in. When she jumped out, I thought for sure there was a hole in the fabric or something. Nope, the bottom part was unzipped. How many zippers are there?
The thing is Babs enjoys the outdoors, listening birds, looking around. On our farthest walk, we saw – a gray cat with a pink collar, who stopped to stare.
Taking a cat for a stroll will bring about all kinds of reactions. The whole idea amuses me. A young man walked by and ,as he said hi, he looked in the stroller. I felt compelled to tell him, “It’s a cat.”
I get the best reactions from people when I tell them that I have a cat stroller. People either don’t believe me or they don’t know what to say.
When I was at the dog park – no, I didn’t take the cat stroller to the dog park. When I was at the dog park taking photos, someone asked me the inevitable question: Do you have a dog? “No, I have a cat.” At this point it would probably be a fun game to guess how many seconds you could have counted before I mentioned I had a cat stroller. It might have been 10, maybe 5.
Most people do not ask me why I have a cat stroller. If they did, I might explain that I’m convinced it helps my posture. Also, I thought Babs would be my personal trainer. Each morning she would meow and meow until we went for a walk together. That hasn’t happened yet. I know, I can hear you saying, “Get a dog.”
When I told one stranger that I had a cat stroller, she said she had a friend who had a cat backpack, the kind with a bubble for the cat to look out while you carry her on your back. I thought, “Now, that’s silly.” Who would take a cat on a walk in a backpack.
Babs joined the Milton Courier newsroom in 2016 then retired when the building in Milton closed. Today she enjoys watching birds and taking lots of catnaps and I hope she soon enjoys going for a stroll.
