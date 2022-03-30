Winning a regional championship was quite an achievement.
In 2022, the DeForest softball team wants more after reaching the sectional semifinals a year ago.
“This year’s team is filled with opportunity and potential,” said Lori Grundahl, the co-head coach with Jerry Schwenn. “It won’t be easy to replace four starters who helped us achieve a regional championship. The excitement heading into this season is that each team you play on there is a chance your role will be different. We have a lot of familiar faces, but they will need to adapt quickly to what this year’s role is and what their team needs from them.”
In 2021, DeForest went 14-10 overall, with a 9-5 mark in Badger North Conference play. The Norskies tied with Baraboo in the league standings, as Mount Horeb and Beaver Dam tied for the conference title.
DeForest’s season ended with a 3-0 loss to Holmen in sectionals.
Five starters return for the Norskies, including Avery Schaeffer, Halle Melter, Allie Parmenter, Morgan Reierson and Trysten Schroeder. Other letter winners back for DeForest are Gracie Hamele, Niah Larson, Gracie McLean and Marissa McPherson.
Schroeder was the team’s Rookie of the Year last season, while Avery Schaeffer received the team award for best Defensive Player.
The Norskies did suffer heavy losses due to graduation. Co-Most Valuable Players Jordan Marty and Kylee Jansen are gone. Marty was also named the team’s top Offensive Player in 2021.
Marty, Jansen, Kendall Rauls, Jillian Starin and Megan Elvekrog are letter winners from last year’s team that have all moved on. Marty, Elvekrog and Jansen were last year’s captains.
DeForest will be competing in the newly configured Badger East Conference in its inaugural season. Grundahl said that will match the Norskies up with some of the best area softball programs.
The Norskies have the pitching to compete. Grundahl cited it as a team strength.
It’s going to be tough to unseat Beaver Dam, however. Grundahl said the Golden Beavers bring back three all-conference players from last year’s Badger North Conference championship team, including unanimous first-team honoree Gabrielle Fakes (sophomore, pitcher/infielder), sophomore Riley Czarnecki (sophomore) and Audriana Edwards (pitcher/first base).
Monona Grove will also be in contention, as the Silver Eagles will be led by senior Emma Lee, an honorable mention all-state player last season. DeForest was slated to open the season against Monona Grove on Wednesday, March 30. It was originally scheduled for Tuesday, March 29.