Johnson is Senior of the Month

McFarland High School senior Hadley Johnson has been chosen as the June Senior of the Month by the McFarland Optimist Club.
Johnson is a Class of 2022 graduate and the child of Lesley and Peter Johnson.
Johnson’s extracurricular involvement includes swimming, DECA, ultimate frisbee and participating in a youth apprenticeship. Johnson also has been named to the high honor roll at MHS, and is a member of National Honor Society.
Johnson plans to attend Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles to major in marketing.
Johnson was nominated for the award by MHS DECA advisors Ginger Verhulst and Sarah Hart Olson. Johnson was also nominated by Lisa Wilkins, a mentor for Johnson’s Youth Apprenticeship with Fold Marketing.
“Hadley is an outstanding student. I have had the distinct pleasure of working with Hadley all four years of high school through DECA. She has matured as an individual and leader. She consistently demonstrates a positive attitude, goes above and beyond in her coursework and is a leader in and out of the classroom. She is an active supporter of our athletics, encourages all students to do their best and is creative with her projects. This year Hadley served as co-president of DECA, and has been a leader of Spartan Headquarters, the school store. Hadley has been an integral representative of our McFarland Marketing and Business Department. She is in the youth apprenticeship program for Marketing where she applies knowledge she learned in classes and in the workforce. She truly is a deserving recipient of the Optimist Senior Student of the Month,” Verhulst wrote.
To nominate a McFarland High School senior as an Optimist Senior of the Month, contact Tom Mooney at tomgmooney@gmail.com or visit the McFarland Optimist Club’s Facebook page.