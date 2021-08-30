The Waunakee JV2 football team opened the season with a convincing 40-14 win against Middleton at Warrior stadium on a sultry August evening last Thursday.
The Cardinals opening possession lasted the entire first quarter but was stalled following two big time plays by Waunakee linebacker Luke Knaack. The Cardinals missed a field goal to keep the game scoreless going into the second quarter.
Waunakee quarterback Vance Johnson connected with Eli Selk for a 40-yard pass that led to Waunakee’s first score.
Middleton led a balanced offense to a total of 151 total yards that led to only 14 points, partially due to six interceptions by the Warriors, including two by safety Michael Gruetzmacher. Warrior Defensive End Ryan Bussen applied continuous pressure on the quarterback, which contributed to the crooked turnover ratio.
Waunakee’s offense scored 40 points off of 195 total yards of offense. The Warriors capitalized on the Cardinal turnovers as the Warrior offensive line systematically wore down the Cardinals, continuing the long tradition of “Hogs” pride.
The Warriors look to improve to 2-0 as they travel to Janesville Parker this Thursday.