The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater chapter of the Student National Association of Teachers of Singing (SNATS) is bringing holiday cheer directly to homes with a free virtual caroling video.
The video includes renditions of “Deck the Halls,” “Silent Night” and “Jingle Bells.”
“We all have had a lot of fun caroling in years past and we wanted to continue the tradition this 2020 holiday season,” said secretary Molly Wanless, who is a Milton resident.
The video will be sent to Milton Senior Living, Fairhaven in Whitewater, and Oak Park Place in Janesville and possibly more in the coming weeks.
“Despite the craziness that is this semester, it warms my heart that our organization is able to share music with the community, even if it can’t be in person,” said chapter president, Cassie Coenen.
In addition to Wanless and Coenen, Singers include Bekah Trussler, Alexis Nungaray, Paris Barker, Hunter Gebauer, Nathan Roley, Paul Borden and Jacob Krueger. Krueger also plays accompaniment in the video and Wanless was responsible for editing.
To view the video go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dSzLu14lCrw&feature=youtu.be.
The National Association of Teachers of Singing fosters the formation of student chapters to advance knowledge about the association and the professions of teaching and singing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.