Waunakee Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Feb 22, 2022 Feb 22, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Boys Basketball3/4 Vs. Brookfield East, WIAA regional, 7 p.m.3/5 @ WIAA regionalGirls Basketball2/25 Vs. Madison East, WIAA regional, 7 p.m.2/26 WIAA regional, 7 p.m.Boys HockeyTBDGirls HockeyTBDGymnastics2/26 @ WIAA sectional, Sun PrairieWrestling2/24-26 @ WIAA State, Kohl Center, TBD Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Featured Weekly Print Ads Tom's Painting Bulletin